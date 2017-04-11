11:06 Green Climate Fund approves EBR...

11:06 Green Climate Fund approves EBRD project proposals in Tajikistan and Morocco

Two EBRD climate resilience project proposals for the modernisation of a hydropower plant in Tajikistan and an irrigation scheme in Morocco have been approved for co-financing by the Green Climate Fund on April 6, reports the EBRD. The total project volume for the two projects is US$ 415 million, of which US$ 81 million will be provided by the GCF in the form of concessional loans and grants: In Tajikistan the EBRD and other co-lenders are providing US$ 158 million for the climate-resilient upgrade of Qairokkum hydropower plant, with co-financing of US$ 50 million from the GCF.

Chicago, IL

