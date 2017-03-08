Western Sahara: Self-Determination Delayed
Western Sahara stands out today as Africa's last colony, occupied illegally and forcefully by Morocco with the backing of France. Everyday Saharawi people suffer horrendous human rights violations by the occupying power.
