UNWTO welcomes Morocco as a partner of the International Year of...

Morocco has become the latest country to join UNWTO as partner of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development 2017, the commitment was delivered at the Moroccan Day of Sustainable and Responsible Tourism held on 20 March in Rabat. On the occasion of the Moroccan Day of Sustainable and Responsible Tourism on 20 March, the government of Morocco committed to support the International Year and advance the promotion of the first African Charter on Sustainable and Responsible Tourism.

