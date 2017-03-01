Uncharted Presents Innov Gnawa at Gre...

Uncharted Presents Innov Gnawa at Greenwich House Music School

In this evening of deep cuts from the Moroccan gnawa repertoire, Innov Gnawa honors the strength of Moroccan national identity to transcend religious distinctions with a rare performance of the Jewish songbook of this ancient Moroccan musical tradition at Greenwich House Music School. In addition to being the name of this trance-inducing musical style, the term "gnawa" also refers to the people originally from kingdoms spanning Mali to Ghana who were enslaved by the Moorish rulers and brought North to present-day Morocco.

Chicago, IL

