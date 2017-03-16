UN envoy for Western Sahara quits3 mi...

UN envoy for Western Sahara quits3 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: India.com

The UN envoy for Western Sahara has resigned after leading efforts for eight years to settle the conflict between Morocco and the Polisario Front independence movement, a UN source said today. Christopher Ross submitted his resignation in a letter sent last week to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,018 • Total comments across all topics: 279,403,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC