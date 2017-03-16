UN envoy for Western Sahara quits3 min ago
The UN envoy for Western Sahara has resigned after leading efforts for eight years to settle the conflict between Morocco and the Polisario Front independence movement, a UN source said today. Christopher Ross submitted his resignation in a letter sent last week to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
