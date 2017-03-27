U.S. arrest of Turkish banker 'comple...

U.S. arrest of Turkish banker 'completely political' - justice minister

Thursday Mar 30

The arrest in the United States of a top Turkish banker charged with participating in a multi-year scheme to violate sanctions against Iran is a "completely political" move, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag told broadcaster A Haber on Thursday. The Halkbank executive is accused of conspiring with Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab, who is already on trial.

