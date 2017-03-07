Two Yves Saint Laurent museums to ope...

Two Yves Saint Laurent museums to open in Paris and Morocco

Tuesday

French fashion designer Yves Saint-Laurent in Paris, photographed on March 21, 1984 shows. Two museums dedicated to the life and work of fashion legend Yves Saint Laurent will open in Paris and Morocco later this year, his foundation said on March 7, 2017.

