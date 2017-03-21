Threats to U.S. security lead to elec...

Threats to U.S. security lead to electronic carry-on measures on flights from eight nations

Tuesday Read more: Dallas Morning News

The U.S. government, citing unspecified threats, is barring passengers on nonstop, U.S.-bound flights from eight mostly Middle Eastern and North African countries from bringing laptops, tablets, electronic games and other devices on board in carry-on bags. Passengers flying to the United States from 10 airports will be allowed only cellphones and smartphones in the passenger cabins, senior Trump administration officials said.

