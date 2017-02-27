The best hotels under A 150 revealed

'The bacon is terrible, everyone is obsessed with the Royals and the locals are rude': Americans reveal what they like least about life in the UK Fancy an upgrade? The easy hack which lets you fly FIRST CLASS across the world for nearly the same price as an economy ticket Is this the most terrifying hike ever?Daredevil tourist climbs 8,835ft mountain opposite Machu Picchu on 600-year-old stone 'stairs of death' Bargain Britain! Tourists visiting the UK in 2017 are set to snap up cheap hotel rooms as prices drop 'significantly' British holidaymakers are 'forced to sign GAGGING ORDER' to stop them complaining about being moved to a cheaper hotel on their 10,000 five-star Thomson getaway Now THAT'S getting away from it all: Meet the solitary nomad living on a remote Alaskan island surrounded by whales and bears Why does plane food taste so bland and is turbulence actually dangerous? ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.