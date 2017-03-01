Sustainable growth in the Middle East

Micael Johnstone and Maher Ghanma assess the impacts and opportunities that the transition to a low carbon future presents to businesses and policy-makers in the Middle East. The Annual United Nations Climate Change Conference took place in Morocco at the end of 2016 against a backdrop of optimism and international agreement to move forward towards a low carbon economy a significant shift from previous conferences where differences of opinion and uncertainty often appeared to be insurmountable.

