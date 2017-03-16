Staying at The Capaldi Hotel, Lalla Takerkoust, low Atlas Mountains, Marrakesh

Location: The Capaldi is an easy 45-minute drive from Marrakesh, through the desert and Berber villages. Hire a driver and enjoy the scenery from the comfort of your air-conditioned vehicle; we were fascinated by the opulence of some of the palatial resorts and kasbahs we passed, including Richard Branson's Kasbah Tamadot.

