Staying at The Capaldi Hotel, Lalla Takerkoust, low Atlas Mountains, Marrakesh
Location: The Capaldi is an easy 45-minute drive from Marrakesh, through the desert and Berber villages. Hire a driver and enjoy the scenery from the comfort of your air-conditioned vehicle; we were fascinated by the opulence of some of the palatial resorts and kasbahs we passed, including Richard Branson's Kasbah Tamadot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC