Security Threat Prompts Electronic Device Ban on Some Flights
According to sources, electronic devices will be banned in the cabins of nine airlines operating non-stop flights to the U.S. from 10 airports. The news was disclosed early Monday in a tweet by Royal Jordanian Airlines: Beginning on Tuesday, passengers flying on the airline's New York, Chicago, Detroit, and Montreal routes will be prohibited from carrying their electronic devices on board with them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InsideFlyer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|27 min
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC