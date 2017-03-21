Security Threat Prompts Electronic De...

Security Threat Prompts Electronic Device Ban on Some Flights

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: InsideFlyer

According to sources, electronic devices will be banned in the cabins of nine airlines operating non-stop flights to the U.S. from 10 airports. The news was disclosed early Monday in a tweet by Royal Jordanian Airlines: Beginning on Tuesday, passengers flying on the airline's New York, Chicago, Detroit, and Montreal routes will be prohibited from carrying their electronic devices on board with them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InsideFlyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... 27 min muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,418 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC