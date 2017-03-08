School faces special measures after 'failing to provide an acceptable level of education'
Olive Alternative Provision Academy, Daiglen Drive, The Culver Centre, South Ockendon received the rating from Ofsted following an inspection in January. The report from Ofsted states the school requires special measures because it is failing to give its pupils an acceptable standard of education.
