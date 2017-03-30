Phillya s First Elevated Park Gets It...

Phillya s First Elevated Park Gets Its Very Own Beer Garden

Thursday Mar 30

Next month, the big patch of grass and greenery atop Cira Centre South's parking garage called Cira Green will be home to Philly's second sky-high beer garden , courtesy of World Cafe Live . Every Friday from April 21st through June 23rd, head to the Cira Centre garage at 129 S. 30th Street between 5 - 9 p.m., and take the elevator up to the 11th floor.

Chicago, IL

