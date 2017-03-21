Morocco's Tangiers to launch Chinese ...

Morocco's Tangiers to launch Chinese industrial city

Morocco and China's Haite Group signed an agreement on Monday to launch an industrial park near Tangiers for 200 Chinese companies that will create tens of thousands of jobs. Morocco's King Mohamed VI and Li Biao, Chairman of the Chinese Haite group, at the launch of the Tech City project.

Chicago, IL

