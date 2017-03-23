Morocco's PM forms coalition government28 min ago
Rabat, March 26 Morocco's Prime Minister Saadeddine El Othmani said here on Saturday that he had agreed to form a coalition government with five other parties. El Othmani told the press that the new coalition will consist of six parties, namely his Islamist Justice and Development Party , the liberal National Rally of Independents , the nationalist Popular Movement , the Constitutional Union Party , the leftists parties of Socialist Union of Popular Forces Party and the Party of Progress and Socialism , Xinhua news agency reported.
