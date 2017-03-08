Morocco tightens border control to st...

Morocco tightens border control to stem illegal migration

Morocco will further tighten border control with Algeria to counter illegal migration of subsaharan Africans and arm trafficking, local media reported on Wednesday. The regional council of Oriental region decided to build new control points to go along with the building of 100 km border fence with Algeria, the daily Akhbar Al Yaoum said.

