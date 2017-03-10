Morocco sees massive demand from migrants seeking legal status
Three months after the launch of a second operation to regularize the status of illegal migrants in Morocco, over 18,000 people have submitted requests to benefit from this process. Until March 8, some 18,281 migrants have submitted requests to obtain regular status in the country, the minister of Moroccan Expatriates and Migration Affairs Anis Birou said during a meeting on migration here on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC