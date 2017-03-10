Morocco sees massive demand from migrants seeking legal status

Three months after the launch of a second operation to regularize the status of illegal migrants in Morocco, over 18,000 people have submitted requests to benefit from this process. Until March 8, some 18,281 migrants have submitted requests to obtain regular status in the country, the minister of Moroccan Expatriates and Migration Affairs Anis Birou said during a meeting on migration here on Thursday.

