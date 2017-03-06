Morocco on rocky path to form new gov...

Morocco on rocky path to form new government

Nearly five months after the parliamentary elections in Morocco, the re-appointed Islamist Prime Minister Abdelilah Benk iran e is still struggling to form a new government. The leader of Justice and Development Party has gained the support of two parties since late October, yet he has been unable to make a deal with a third party to secure the majority of 395-seat parliament.

