Morocco looking to diversify cooperation with India: Envoy

New Delhi, March 29 - Morocco, fast emerging as north Africa's economic leader and a major source of phosphates for India, is keen to diversify its cooperation with New Delhi and is looking forward to a key bilateral meeting in May to boost its partnership, the country's envoy has said. The Morocco-India Joint Commission will convene on May 25-26 in Rabat.

