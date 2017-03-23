Morocco: King Launches Construction of Community-Based Medical Centres in Temara, Rabat
HM King Mohammed VI launched, on Friday, the building works of two Community-Based Medical Centres-Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity in the neighbourhoods of Ennahda II in Tmara and of Al Youssoufia in Rabat for an amount of 74 million dirhams. These solidarity-based projects, under the National Campaign for Solidarity , stem from the sovereign's conviction to make the right to have access to health services one of the main pillars to foster citizenship, and promote health care offer through setting up good community-based medical services.
