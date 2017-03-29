Morocco, China agree to reinforce cooperation in regulating commerce
Morocco's Competition Council and China's State Administration for Industry and Commerce have agreed to reinforce cooperation in regulating commerce, the Moroccan council said in a statement on Tuesday. During a recent meeting in the Moroccan capital Rabat, the head of the council, Abdelali Benamour, the head of SAIC, Zhang Mao, signed a memorandum of understanding on the exchange of know-how and training of executives in regulating commerce, the statement pointed out.
