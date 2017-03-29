Morocco, China agree to reinforce coo...

Morocco, China agree to reinforce cooperation in regulating commerce

Read more: Xinhuanet

Morocco's Competition Council and China's State Administration for Industry and Commerce have agreed to reinforce cooperation in regulating commerce, the Moroccan council said in a statement on Tuesday. During a recent meeting in the Moroccan capital Rabat, the head of the council, Abdelali Benamour, the head of SAIC, Zhang Mao, signed a memorandum of understanding on the exchange of know-how and training of executives in regulating commerce, the statement pointed out.

