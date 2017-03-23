Morocco back home; the Moroccan flag ...

Morocco back home; the Moroccan flag flies high in front of the African Union

We continue our Africa Stand Up series with a short piece on what has to be the unsung giant impacting Sub-Saharan Africa. On 13 March 2017, the Moroccan flag was officially raised in a ceremony at the African Union headquarters; this marks the return of the Kingdom of Morocco to the African Union earlier this year after 33 years of absence.

