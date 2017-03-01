Moroccan King calls President Buhari, wishes him good health
King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with President Muhammad Buhari in London, where the Nigerian president is on vacation. A statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by President Buhari's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said the king initiated the call.
