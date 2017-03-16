Moroccan designer's embroidery school revives fading art

In this photo dated Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, a boy learns embroidery in an informal school run by Moroccan fashion designer Fadila El Gadi, in Sale, near Rabat, Morocco. A globally successful Moroccan fashion designer returned to her hometown and founded an unusual sewing school aimed at helping poor, troubled children find a path, in a country where youth unemployment is high and the lure of extremism lurks.

