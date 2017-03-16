Moroccan designer's embroidery school...

Moroccan designer's embroidery school revives fading art

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

In this photo dated Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, children learn embroidery in an informal school run by Moroccan fashion designer Fadila El Gadi, in Sale, near Rabat, Morocco. A globally successful Moroccan fashion designer returned to her hometown and founded an unusual sewing school aimed at helping poor, troubled children find a path, in a country where youth unemployment is high and the lure of extremism lurks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,433 • Total comments across all topics: 279,335,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC