Mediterranean film festival kicks off in Morocco

The 23rd edition of the International Mediterranean Film Festival opened on Saturday in Morocco's northern city of Tetouan, with China as the guest of honor. The festival, which runs until April 2, will screen numerous Chinese movies reflecting various facets of China's film industry.

