Islamic Development Bank charts three-year plan for Arab-African trade

Sunday

The Islamic Development Bank is developing a roadmap to strengthen Arab-African trade over the next three years, according to Hakim Elwaer, IDB's official spokesman. The roadmap includes identifying business opportunities in the areas of finance, building logistics platform, supporting trade, credit and insurance, and developing the necessary infrastructure to facilitate trade .

Chicago, IL

