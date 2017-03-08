International Women's Day: Who's tweeting what in the Middle East
Moroccan women shout slogans during a protest calling for gender equality as they mark International women's day in Rabat on March 8, 2015. [AFP/Getty/Fadel Senna] March 8, as we all know, is International Women's Day--the 107th, to be exact! Contrary to popular belief, many people of the Middle East recognize the occasion, and social media was there, as always, to prove it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC