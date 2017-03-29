International Summit for Smart Cities in North Africa to be held in Morocco
The third edition of the International Summit for Smart Cities in North Africa, dubbed the 'North x South Innovation Summit' would be held in Laayoune, Morocco from April 12-14. Under the High Patronage of His Majesty the King Mohammed VI, Kingdom of Morocco, the summit will focus on building smart cities and intelligent societies through innovation between the Global North and Africa.
