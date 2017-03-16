Glenkens couple hope to raise money f...

Glenkens couple hope to raise money for Medecins Sans Frontieres with adventure to the Sahara

Ben Ade and Melissa Shaw from Carsphairn started their trip on Tuesday in a specially prepared land Rover Defender and have no timeframe for their journey Carsphairn couple Ben Ade and Melissa Shaw set off from Carsphairn for the Sahara in their specially prepared Land Rover Discovery. They're aiming to make it to Tarfaya on Morocco's Atlantic coast before heading inland to explore the Sahara desert.

Chicago, IL

