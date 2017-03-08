Flintlock 2017 Exercise Enhances Inte...

Flintlock 2017 Exercise Enhances Interoperability in Africa

Military representatives from Morocco and the United States held an opening ceremony Feb. 27 for the Flintlock 2017 exercise at the Tifnit training base here, marking another milestone in a relationship between their nations that began in the 1700s. Members of Morocco's special operations forces clear buildings during a direct action raid as part of the Flintlock 2017 exercise in Chtouka Ait Baha province, Morocco, March 3, 2017.

