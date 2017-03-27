Every parents worst nightmare as son ...

Every parents worst nightmare as son is stricken on school holiday...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Kaleb Ells collapsed with a previously undiagnosed brain tumour while on a school trip after climbing a mountain triggered a bleed on the condition which might otherwise not have been found before it was too late As Sally and Simon Ells waved their son Kaleb off on his school trekking trip to Morocco, he looked so happy as he climbed on the coach. How could they ever have imagined that the next time they saw their son, he'd be in a coma in a Marrakech hospital? For Kaleb collapsed with a massive brain bleed the day before he was due back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar 21 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,676 • Total comments across all topics: 280,024,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC