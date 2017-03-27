Every parents worst nightmare as son is stricken on school holiday...

Kaleb Ells collapsed with a previously undiagnosed brain tumour while on a school trip after climbing a mountain triggered a bleed on the condition which might otherwise not have been found before it was too late As Sally and Simon Ells waved their son Kaleb off on his school trekking trip to Morocco, he looked so happy as he climbed on the coach. How could they ever have imagined that the next time they saw their son, he'd be in a coma in a Marrakech hospital? For Kaleb collapsed with a massive brain bleed the day before he was due back.

