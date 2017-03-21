Electronics Banned From Some U.S.-Bou...

Electronics Banned From Some U.S.-Bound Flights

Read more: Entrepreneur Magazine

UPDATE 3/21: The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday confirmed that it will ban electronics larger than a cell phone on flights to the U.S. from 10 specific airports. All passengers on these flights, regardless of nationality, must check their larger gadgets in their luggage; devices cannot be brought onboard.

Chicago, IL

