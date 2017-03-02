Duterte signs Paris deal

Duterte signs Paris deal

Manila Bulletin

President Duterte signed Tuesday night the Paris Agreement on Climate Change Instrument of Accession that would restrict greenhouse gas emissions and adaptation starting 2020. The signing of the international agreement, which gives opportunity for countries to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate, has highlighted the Philippines' leadership role having one of the most influential voices in the climate negotiations, according to policy group Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities .

