Drew Hastings brings 'Farmageddon' to...

Drew Hastings brings 'Farmageddon' to Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Hawk Eye

If you think Donald Trump is the only Republican with a good stand-up routine, you need to be at the Capitol Theater this Saturday for "Capitol Comedy Night with Drew Hastings." Hastings is an American comedian and the mayor of Hillsboro, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar 21 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,373 • Total comments across all topics: 279,934,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC