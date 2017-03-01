.com | Trade rises as tensions ease on W Sahara contested road
Trade has picked up on a contested road in Western Sahara on Morocco's border with Mauritania after tensions eased between troops and separatists, officials and truck drivers said on Wednesday. Moroccan television said truck drivers were no longer being deterred by the presence of armed Polisario Front separatists who had been patrolling the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC