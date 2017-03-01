.com | Trade rises as tensions ease on W Sahara contested road

.com | Trade rises as tensions ease o...

Trade rises as tensions ease on W Sahara contested road

Read more: News24

Trade has picked up on a contested road in Western Sahara on Morocco's border with Mauritania after tensions eased between troops and separatists, officials and truck drivers said on Wednesday. Moroccan television said truck drivers were no longer being deterred by the presence of armed Polisario Front separatists who had been patrolling the road.

Chicago, IL

