.com | Morocco hosts month-long African art festival

Morocco is hosting a month-long festival to celebrate African art and culture, featuring some of the continent's most prominent artists. Activities including theatre, exhibitions and concerts are being held around Rabat as part of the Africa in the Capital event.
