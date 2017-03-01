Burglars in Ashington steal safe full of cash during MOT garage raid
Police say the culprits broke into Kelco MOT Centre, North Seaton Industrial Estate, on Freeman Way in the Northumberland town at some point between 5.30pm on Monday and 10.30am on Tuesday. It is not known how much cash the burglars managed to make off with when they fled the scene undetected.
