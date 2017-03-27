BRIEF-Papa John's announces opening i...

BRIEF-Papa John's announces opening in Casablanca, Morocco

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Reuters

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.79 points off the index.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar 21 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,222 • Total comments across all topics: 279,887,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC