Arab League summit ends with declaration in Jordan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The annual Arab League summit held in the Dead Sea region in Jordan ended Wednesday with a declaration that focused on the Syrian crisis and fighting terror, Anadolu reported. The one-day meeting was attended by 18 Arab leaders, while King Mohamed VI of Morocco failed to show up for unannounced reasons.

