Advanced treatment for cancer on way to Wales
Edwina Hart, the Minister for Economy, Science and Transport and Mike Moran CEO of Proton Partners International at the launch of the UKas first proton beam therapy centre in Newport.. WALES will have some of the most advanced cancer treatments in the UK when a new centre opens its doors in Newport later this year, delegates at a life sciences showcase event have been told.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC