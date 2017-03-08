Advanced treatment for cancer on way ...

Advanced treatment for cancer on way to Wales

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: South Wales Argus

Edwina Hart, the Minister for Economy, Science and Transport and Mike Moran CEO of Proton Partners International at the launch of the UKas first proton beam therapy centre in Newport.. WALES will have some of the most advanced cancer treatments in the UK when a new centre opens its doors in Newport later this year, delegates at a life sciences showcase event have been told.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,743 • Total comments across all topics: 279,425,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC