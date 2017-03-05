16 football fans arrested after viole...

16 football fans arrested after violent clashes north-eastern Morocco

The Moroccan police announced on Saturday the arrest of 16 football fans following a football match on Friday in the north-eastern city of Al Hoceima. The clashes erupted between fans of rival Chabab Rif Al Hoceima and the Wydad Athletic Club in the streets of the city left 69 people injured, including 15 policemen, the police said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

