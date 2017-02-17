UNEC elected as member of FUIW Execut...

UNEC elected as member of FUIW Executive Board

The VII General Conference of the Federation of the Universities of Islamic World has taken place in the capital of the Kingdom of Morocco, Rabat. UNEC's Vice- rector for International Affairs and Program, Associate Professor Shahin Bayramov attended the conference held in the Headquarters of the Islamic Educational, Science and Cultural Organization .

Chicago, IL

