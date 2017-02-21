UK weather: Today is one of hottest in February in 100 years - but storms and snow expected later this week With ice cream stalls pitching up and beaches full, today seems like the first few days of summer..but it's February Britain is basking in balmy summer temperatures today, as the mercury rises to more than 17C, making it one of the hottest winter days for more than a century. The sweltering temperatures, which are as hot as June , saw Britain become hotter than Essaouira, Morocco which could only manage 15C.

