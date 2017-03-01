Sugar refining set to grow in Africa ...

Sugar refining set to grow in Africa and Middle East

Yesterday Read more: Iol.co.za

Sugar-refining capacity across Africa and the Middle East will probably jump by a third in the next five years as a growing population drives demand, according to Wilmar International, one of the world's top producers. Refining capacity may reach 20million metric tons, compared with about 15million tons now, Karim Salamon, Wilmar's head of market analysis, said.

Chicago, IL

