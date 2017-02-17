Stolen Italian masterpiece recovered ...

Stolen Italian masterpiece recovered in Morocco: police6 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: India.com

A stolen painting worth up to six million euros by a Baroque Italian known as "The Squinter" has been recovered in Morocco, Italy's art police said today. The 17th-century painting by Giovanni Francesco Barbieri, known as Guercino, had been snatched during a night-time robbery from a church in the northern Italian city of Modena in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,169 • Total comments across all topics: 279,016,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC