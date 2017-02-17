Stolen Italian masterpiece recovered in Morocco: police6 min ago
A stolen painting worth up to six million euros by a Baroque Italian known as "The Squinter" has been recovered in Morocco, Italy's art police said today. The 17th-century painting by Giovanni Francesco Barbieri, known as Guercino, had been snatched during a night-time robbery from a church in the northern Italian city of Modena in 2014.
