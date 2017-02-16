Stolen Guercino found in Casablanca

Stolen Guercino found in Casablanca

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ANSA.it

Rabat, February 16 - A Guercino painting that was stolen in 2014 from San Vincenzo church in Modena has been found in Casablanca, according to website Le Site.info on Thursday. It said the 1639 oil painting, 'Madonna with Saint John the Evangelist and Gregory Thaumaturgus', had been offered for sale by three fences to a Moroccan businessman and art collector who recognized the painting's value and alerted authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,200 • Total comments across all topics: 278,963,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC