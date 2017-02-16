Stolen Guercino found in Casablanca
Rabat, February 16 - A Guercino painting that was stolen in 2014 from San Vincenzo church in Modena has been found in Casablanca, according to website Le Site.info on Thursday. It said the 1639 oil painting, 'Madonna with Saint John the Evangelist and Gregory Thaumaturgus', had been offered for sale by three fences to a Moroccan businessman and art collector who recognized the painting's value and alerted authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC