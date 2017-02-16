Stolen Guercino found in Casablanca

Rabat, February 16 - A Guercino painting that was stolen in 2014 from San Vincenzo church in Modena has been found in Casablanca, according to website Le Site.info on Thursday. It said the 1639 oil painting, 'Madonna with Saint John the Evangelist and Gregory Thaumaturgus', had been offered for sale by three fences to a Moroccan businessman and art collector who recognized the painting's value and alerted authorities.

