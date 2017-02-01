South Sudan: Moroccan King Visits Sou...

South Sudan: Moroccan King Visits South Sudan

Moroccan King Mohammed VI on Wednesday started his three-day visit in Juba, as the North African state moves to diversify its investments and diplomatic influence in Africa. Rabat, which was on Tuesday readmitted to the African Union after more than three decades, is seeking to increase its economic interests on the continent.

