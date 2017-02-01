SA parties slate AU decision

SA parties slate AU decision

The ANC, SACP and EFF have rejected the African Union's decision to readmit Morocco into the organisation after more than three decades in isolation. ANC head of international relations Edna Molewa said that out of 54 members of the AU, only those from southern Africa had opposed the readmission of Morocco.

Chicago, IL

